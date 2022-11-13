KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMX opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $32.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.