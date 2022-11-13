Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $204.46 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

