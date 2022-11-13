Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

