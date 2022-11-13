Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 5.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $463.49 and last traded at $464.15. Approximately 160,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,645,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.77.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.57. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 271.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

