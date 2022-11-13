Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Unity Software

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.