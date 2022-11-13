Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,689 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,689 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,971 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,809 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

