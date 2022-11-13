Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $156,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $59,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,072 shares of company stock worth $4,813,204. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SLCA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.77. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.