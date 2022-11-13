Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.55. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,105.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $518,732. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

