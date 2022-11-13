Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

