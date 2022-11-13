Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

