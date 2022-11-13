Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,311 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.