Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,207 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 58.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $73.35 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.