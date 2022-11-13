Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $141,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

