Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,563 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 17.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

