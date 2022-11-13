Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

