Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,745,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 258,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

