Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.99 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on AROW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.