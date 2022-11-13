Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alector by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

