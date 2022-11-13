Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,812.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $269,906.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,116 shares of company stock worth $1,364,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

