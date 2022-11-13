Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $11.02 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $180.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

