Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Western Union by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Western Union by 52.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

