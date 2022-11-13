Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

