Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

