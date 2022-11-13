Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

