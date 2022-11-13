Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 271.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 127.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

