Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $279.30.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

