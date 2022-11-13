Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $9,769,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 363,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 232,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 228,140 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $280,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

