Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $2.11 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

