Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $748.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.