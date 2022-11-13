Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 99.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Artesian Resources Trading Down 3.5 %
ARTNA opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Artesian Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Further Reading
