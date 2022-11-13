Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 99.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artesian Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $859,388. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

