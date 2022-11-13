Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of TIG stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. Analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

