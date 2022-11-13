Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Resolute Forest Products

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.