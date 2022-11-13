Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 55.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 23.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.2 %

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.