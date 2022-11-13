Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 107.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477,568 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

