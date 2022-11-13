Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

