Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124,380 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $453.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

