Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,856 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $625.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

