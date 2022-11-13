Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.09.

AVDX opened at 9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.88. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.86 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.57.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

