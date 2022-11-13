Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

