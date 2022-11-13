Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 102.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 49.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

