Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.