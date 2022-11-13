Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 158,014 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158,014 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.99 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

