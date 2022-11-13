Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

