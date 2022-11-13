Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

KMB stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.