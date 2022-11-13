Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

