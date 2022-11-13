Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,910 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

