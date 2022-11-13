Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,470 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,613 shares of company stock valued at $111,277. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $819.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

