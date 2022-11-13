Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.