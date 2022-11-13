Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 75,722 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $812,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,285,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.82. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -79.28%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

