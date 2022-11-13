Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 295.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $813.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

